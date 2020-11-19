Ariel L. Peterson
July 26, 1919 - Nov. 15, 2020
Ariel Loretta (Lofquist) Peterson, age 101, died peacefully Nov. 15, 2020, at Aspirus Care and Rehab in Medford where she was a resident for nearly seven years. Ariel was born in Ogema to Oscar and Emma (Carlson) Lofquist on July 26, 1919. She was the third child of the couple, having an older brother, Loren, and an infant first child that died at birth. She met Stanley L. Peterson at an Ogema Baptist Church function. They were married in Ashland on Oct. 11, 1947.
Stanley and Ariel lived in the Town of Hackett just north of the Village of Prentice on a small farm. They raised two children on the farm, Lester and Lorraine. Ariel loved her garden and was very proud of her flowers, especially gladiolas she took to the fair, along with wonderful vegetables. Many friends often stopped in for rhubarb or bouquets of peonies or lilies.
Ariel was an involved member of the Hackett Homemakers and the Ladies Aid of the Prentice Baptist Church. The church and Christian values were center to their lives. Ariel was also musically talented — she sang and played the piano and the violin. She was a backup to Selma Hegg at their church on the piano and organ. Stanley and Ariel loved music and occasionally sang duets and harmony together.
Ariel and Stanley loved to go for afternoon and evening rides around the area. They also enjoyed flea markets, thrift shops and auctions. Her favorite long-distance ride was to Brule to see her uncles, cousins and including the cousin that was the caretaker of Cedar Island (aka Coolidge’s Summer White House 1928). Ariel shared the history of Cedar Island with all her family and friends.
Ariel was extremely talented and artistic. She enjoyed entering her items at the Price County Fair starting as a first grader and well into her 90’s. In 1976 for the US Bicentennial, she entered 200 items from antiques, drawings, paintings, rosemaling, crocheting and foods. She has many awards and ribbons for her entries, including many Special Merit Award ribbons. Ariel was featured numerous times in THE-BEE for her beautiful heirloom doilies and produce from their garden. Her children and friends were amazed at the quantity of paintings, drawings, rosemaling and needlework that were in her house, granary, and shed. She could crochet the most intricate doilies and her family is fortunate to have many of her heirloom doilies, tablecloths and bedspreads to share with future generations. There were not many crafts that she could not do well, but she didn’t particularly enjoy knitting. Over the years, she mastered all types of needlework, made rugs and quilts, caned chairs, wove baskets, and so much more. She took art lessons from Ruth Stolle and completed a commercial artwork course in her twenties. Her Scandinavian heritage was very much a part of her artistry.
Asked how she was doing, a frequent comment was “just stringing along.” Wherever she went, her crochet needle and thread went with her. When introducing herself to new people, she would say her name was Ariel, but they could also call her “antenna.” She had a great sense of humor.
Ariel and Stanley loved the Ogema Library and visited with many friends over a cup of coffee. She often donated large, crocheted doilies for library raffles. Ariel often sent crocheted crosses to friends and acquaintances. She lived a wonderful life of 101 years with family and friends.
Ariel was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stanley (2003), brother Loren, infant brother and son-in-law, Lyle Beyersdorff.
Ariel is survived by her son, Lester (Mary Jean) Peterson of Prentice and daughter, Lorraine Beyersdorff of Wausau. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Loren (Connie) Beyersdorff, Wausau; Loni (Richard) Korpita, Wausau; Ryan (Jessica) Peterson, Appleton; and April (Amarjit) Johnson Chippewa Falls; and further survived by six great-grandchildren: Cody and Tyler Beyersdorff, Wausau; Waylon and Winston Korpita of Wausau and Landon and Olivia Johnson of Chippewa Falls.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to Aspirus Care and Rehab in Medford for her care in the last years. The staff was always caring, warm and friendly. Her early years at Aspirus enabled her to visit her home In Prentice where she could come home and sew potholders on her old treadle sewing machine. She enjoyed her first years at Aspirus as she was still crocheting and embroidering. Her memory of late was failing, but she was content and happy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Ariel to the Prentice Baptist Church, 757 Cherry St, Prentice, WI 54556, or in memory of Ariel & Stanley Peterson or to Aspirus Care & Rehab’s Activity Department at 135 S Gibson St., Medford, WI 54451.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
