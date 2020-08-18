Arie A. TePaske

Aug. 16, 1942 - Aug. 13, 2020

Arie “Al” Allen TePaske, 77, Winter, was born Aug. 16, 1942 in Merrill to Arie TePaske and Irene TePaske (Coyer). Arie married Phyllis Christensen on July 9, 1966.

Al served in the US Navy for four years, then went on to drive truck until 1983 when he and Phyllis purchased Big Bear Lodge in Winter. They owned and operated Big Bear until July 2011. Al is survived by his three children: Jason (Cathy) TePaske of Augusta, Jeremy (Carla) TePaske of Cameron, and Jessica (James) Montag of Rice, Minnesota; brothers and sisters: Fred (Mary) of Brussels, Wisconsin, Johanna Hoffman of Weston, Irene TePaske of Weston, and Carol Baumann of Weston; grandchildren: Clarisse and Maxwell TePaske, Brady and Madeline Montag, and Atticus and Samuel TePaske.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Richard Hoffman, niece Heather TePaske, and nephew Dirk TePaske. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

