March 22, 1937 - Dec. 31, 2019
Long-time California resident, Annette Glonek, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 82. Born on March 22, 1937, in Superior, the daughter of Frank and Anna Glonek, she was the youngest of seven children. She had four brothers and two sisters. She attended grade and high school in Superior. She went on to attend nurse's training in La Crosse and graduated in 1958. After graduation she specialized in various careers in nursing. She worked as an operating nurse for two years in Milwaukee. Her career in nursing and a love of traveling took her to California. She was charge nurse in critical care units and emergency room nursing for four years.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War she worked at the Army field hospital in Augsburg, Germany, caring for our soldiers. While stationed in Germany, she traveled to numerous countries in Europe before returning to California in 1969. She continued her nursing career at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, where she worked in medical and surgical critical care units and a Parkinson's Research Program.
In 1974, she joined the Air Force. She was stationed at Hamilton AFB and March AFB, both in California. While in the Air Force she had the opportunity to also travel to other states and countries. She was discharged in 1980 with the rank of Captain.
She had a love for animals and had her own sanctuary for stray and feral cats whom she cared for since 1980.
She is survived by one brother, Patrick, and by nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Saint Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Phillips with Father Lourdu Raju Madanu celebrating the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Saint Patrick Cemetery.
