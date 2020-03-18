July 26, 1921 - March 15, 2020

Anne Bloom, 98, Phillips, died in the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips on Sunday, March 15. She was born on July 26, 1921, in Phillips, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Ondrejka.

Memorial services are pending at this time due to the coronavirus. A complete obituary will be published prior to services.

