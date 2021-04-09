Annabelle Jean (Hilgart) Brandt

Annabelle Jean (Hilgart) Brandt, age 91 of Park Falls, WI passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021.

She is survived by her 6 children; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert T. Brandt, Sr., and a grandson, Joshua Brandt.

She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

