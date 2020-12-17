Anita L. Herbst
May 13, 1931 - Dec. 9, 2020
Anita L. Herbst, age 89, of Park Falls, died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips. Anita was a longtime resident of Lakeside Villa in Phillips. She was born on May 13, 1931, in Park Falls, the daughter of Karl and Rose (Miesbauer) Zipperer. Her early life and schooling were in Park Falls. On June 2, 1951, she married Delmar J. Herbst. Anita was a homemaker and enjoyed classic television, especially westerns, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by four children: Susan Herbst of Park Falls, Jeffrey (Cathy) Herbst of Berlin, William (Arlie) Herbst of Park Falls, and Michael Herbst of Milwaukee; four grandchildren: Joshua (Victoria), Sarah, Jessica, and Abigail; her sister, Margaret Trinko of Minocqua; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Delmar, and brothers Ernest, Arnold, and Clement Zipperer.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.
Interment will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
