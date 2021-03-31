Amy Aguado

March 11, 2021
Amy (Zellinger) Aguado, age 53, of Luck, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021, after her second battle with cancer.
Amy was an energetic and caring person with a strong faith in God, who worked tirelessly at her favorite pursuit of helping others. She was the Director of Community Education at Luck school since 2008. Amy spent countless hours volunteering, because to her, that was the way to improve your community. She believed in working hard and having a good time while doing it, making new friends along the way.
Amy was born in Manitowoc to Carole and Laddie Zellinger. When she was one year old, Amy’s parents moved the family back to the Harmony Township near Phillips. Amy was a tireless worker who loved gardening, raising animals, making maple syrup and peeling logs after her dad felled the trees. She was also very active in 4-H.
Amy attended UW-Stout in Menomonie, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Technology, concentrating in Technical Communications. During her freshman year, Amy met Aleck when he got her name off the “ride board” and drove her home for the weekend while he continued on to visit his family in Mercer. They were married in 1991 and moved to West Bend where Amy was a desktop publisher for a small printing company. One job was not enough for her so she picked up a part time job doing similar work at a local newspaper.
The family moved to Luck in 1998. It was at this time where Amy truly shined by staying home to raise their three sons with Aleck. Amy shared her love for family and the outdoors by often recruiting the boys to help in gardening and outdoor upkeep of their rural home, often with their faithful family dog Duke tagging along to help dig. Amy loved campfires, which seemed to be a great way to unwind.
Amy enjoyed gardening, canning apples and making jelly from her Concord grapes, but really enjoyed the friendships that came from sharing what she grew. Amy delighted in playing in the creek that ran through their property and just wandering around the place to enjoy the beauty. Many gatherings were held at the welcoming home she helped create.
Above all, Amy was most proud of her and Aleck’s three sons.
Amy is survived by her husband Aleck of 29 years; and her sons: Jake (attending Michigan Tech), Nick (attending UW-River Falls) and Tony and his wife Brittany of Menomonie (both graduates of UW-Superior).
Amy is also survived by her mother, Carole (Kirchmeyer) Zellinger of Phillips; sisters: Kathy Zellinger of Orlando, Florida, Nancy Zellinger of Eau Claire, Janet Kuhlman (husband Mike) of Hudson, and Shanelle Fernandez (husband Wilmer) of New Hope, Minnesota; and brothers: Fred (wife Sanu) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Steve (wife Kelsi) of Maple Grove, Minnesota.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, Laddie Zellinger.
Services will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran in Phillips.
