Alvin H. Tesch
July 22, 1939 - Jan. 20, 2021
Alvin Howard Tesch, age 81, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1939, to his parents Howard and Adalia (Tank) Tesch. After graduating high school, he served his country proudly in the United States Army. Alvin loved his family, hunting, fishing and bowling just to name a few and was always quick with a witty comeback or a good joke.
He is survived by his four children and six grandchildren: Roxanna Tesch of Louisiana (Christopher Scharp/Michael Scharp), Norman Tesch of Michigan (Emily Tesch), Robyn Schutte of Wisconsin (Zachary Schutte/Diesel Schutte/Dylan Schutte), and Nickolaus Tesch and Michael Mueller of Texas. He is also survived by his seven great-grandchildren: Aden, Emerie and Kyler Scharp, Logan Cooper, Brantley Schutte, and Adalyn and Maximus Schutte. He is further survived by his five sisters: Betty Wittling, Sally Pickett, Helen Tank, Evelyn Kerfoot and Charlotte Tesch; and his two brothers: Myles (Butch) and Howard Tesch. He was also blessed with too many nieces, nephews and friends to count.
He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Adalia Tesch and his siblings Frank Tesch, Mary Altman, Judy Richter and Carol Cheeseman.
To celebrate his life, a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Birch Street Funeral Service. Chapel with Rev. John Deitz officiating. Military honors under the auspices of the Park Falls American Legion Post.
The family thanks everyone for their patience during this trying time and those that made their dad laugh.
"What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others." (Thucydides)
Dear Dad – I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and a picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart.
