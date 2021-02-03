Alvin H. Tesch
July 22, 1939 - Jan. 20, 2021
Alvin Howard "Fonzy" Tesch passed away Jan. 20, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Adalia and four siblings. Surviving him are Sandra Tesch and their four children: Roxanna Tesch, Michael and Christopher Scharp; (grandsons) Logan Cooper, Aiden, Emerie and Kyler Scharp (great grandchildren), Norman Tesch, Emily Tesch (granddaughter), Robyn Schutte, Zachary, Diesel and Dylan Schutte (grandsons) Brantley, Adalyn, and Maximus Schutte (great grandchildren) Nickolaus Tesch and his husband Michael Mueller. He is also survived by five sisters, two brothers and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services to be held at a later date.
