Allen Myers
Sept. 2, 1936 - Feb. 11, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Allen Myers, 84, of Lugerville/Park Falls, recently of Mt. Horeb, announces his passing on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Al was born to Nita (Foster) and James Myers on Sept. 2, 1936, in Park Falls. Al grew up in Park Falls on Highway 13 next to the old fire station, now library, spending his childhood hunting, fishing, and playing the clarinet in the marching band. After graduating high school, Al left home to serve his country in the US Army, where he spent most of his time in the south of France. Upon returning to the States, he took up residence in the Milwaukee area where he worked in the metal fabrication business. He went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Carol Golomb, of Butternut and have one child, David Myers, currently of Puyallup, Washington. Al eventually returned to Park Falls where he founded Flambeau Metal Products. During this time, he met and married Lynda Kozak and moved to Lugerville where, in his spare time, he and Lynda took up ownership of the Southfork Bar and Restaurant. He went on to serve the citizens of the Town of Flambeau as their town chairman. He also led the Lugerville Chasers snowmobile club for many years and will be remembered for the corn feeds, pie auctions and hours of trail maintenance. Most recently, Al married Arlene (June) Riggs, of Mt Horeb, and had taken up residence there due to health concerns.
He is survived by his wife, June Myers (Riggs); former wife, Carol Myers (Golomb); son, David (Angela); step-sons: Ron (Jean) Riggs and Todd (Audrey) Riggs; step-daughter, T.Lynn (Bob) Riggs; grandchildren: Kayla Myers, Allison Myers, Joseph (Kylan) Myers, Jesse Simurdak, Jonathan Myers and Kristen Myers; step-granddaughters: Erin and Madeline Riggs; and three great-grandchildren: Chloe and Sophie Peterson and Bennett Myers; brothers-in-law: Jerry (Ellie) Sampson and Harley Sampson; sisters-in-law: Patricia Lewitzke and Sandy (Steve) Horvat; nephew, Warren (Faith) Evans; niece, Connie Jones; and other loved family members.
Al is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy (Evans) and her husband Ed; and Lynda (Kozak) Myers.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
