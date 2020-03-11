Oct. 13, 1928 - March 8, 2020

Alice Matilda Ross, age 91, of Park Falls, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on Oct. 13, 1928 in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Frederick and Mary (Snyder) Simler. On June 5, 1947 she married Myron Ross in Freeport, Illinois. She worked as a school bus driver and secretary. In their retirement, Alice and Myron moved to Conners Lake in Winter in 1981 and then to Park Falls in 1989.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: William Krahmer, Charles Krahmer, Brian Spencer, Kathy Soelter, Doug Simler, Derf Simler, and Holly Jacobs; her good friends: Lela Anderson, and Jean Crawford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Myron 2009, her sister Lois Simler, and brother Paul Simler.

A graveside service will be held at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020. Rev. Don Quigley will officiate.

Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments