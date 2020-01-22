Dec. 1, 1927 - Jan. 13, 2020
Alice Clare Vincent, age 92, of Park Falls, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on Dec. 1, 1927 in Park Falls, the daughter of Harry and Gladys (Lane) Vincent. She was a graduate of the Park Falls High School and then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from UW-Madison. Alice was the youth librarian for the Park Falls Public Library for many years. She was an avid sports fan, especially all of the Wisconsin teams, and loved bird-watching and reading.
She is survived by her four nieces and nephews: Amy (Tom) Burt of Park Falls, Michael (Shelby) Vincent of Wausau, Susan (Steve) Rominske of Wausau, and Thomas Vincent of Park Falls; her three great-nieces and nephews: Andrew (Carrie) Burt, Ross Vincent, and Lindsay Vincent; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edward “Mickey” Vincent.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.