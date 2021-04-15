Agnes Wudel
Aug. 11, 1933 — April 6, 2021
Agnes M. Wudel, 87, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 11, 1933 in Kennan, eldest child and only daughter of the late Hubert and Ella (Ostby) Winter. Her love for children and teaching led Agnes to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education. Her soulmate, Kenneth Wudel, preceded her in death. They met at church and their shared faith led to their marriage in June of 1957 and they shared a lifetime of love, devotion, and commitment.
She lived her life with a fierce devotion to her family - her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, and nephews all benefited from her selflessness. Up until last year, she always remembered everyone’s birthday with a card. She took great joy in spending time with her family, enjoyed organizing family reunions, and hosted many Thanksgiving dinners. She will be missed by many.
Agnes worked as an elementary school teacher and later in life with mentally handicapped adults. She was the family historian and also collaborated with local historians to write several books on Price County history. She was instrumental in starting and maintaining the Jump River Valley Historical Society in Price County. Her passion for family history led her to complete the arduous task of becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her interests in genealogy drove her to uncover her family roots through travels to Norway, the New England area, and throughout the state of Wisconsin. She was very active in her church and took pride in serving her community with the Trinity Mission Quilters for many decades, providing thousands of quilts for those in need all over the world. She also contributed by donating gallons of blood, actively helped the hungry in her community by volunteering at the food pantry, and spent countless hours ministering through her church. Through her dedicated service, she touched many lives.
Survivors include her children, William Wudel, Eau Claire and Julia (Rick) Brzezinski, Wausau; grandchildren, Dane Wudel, Madison and Alyssa Walker, San Diego, CA; brothers, Ralph (Janet) Winter, Tennessee, Ron (Mary) Winter, Boyceville and Rick (Judy) Winter, Medford; many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur and George Winter.
Special thanks to the Aspirus Hospice House for their compassion and outstanding care provided to the family.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
