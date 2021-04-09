Agnes K. Pospisil
December 20, 1916 - April 1, 2021
Agnes K. Pospisil, 104, died April 1, 2021, at Park Manor, Park Falls, WI. She was a lifetime resident of Phillips, WI. Agnes was born December 20, 1916, in the Town of Worcester, daughter of George and Rose Kuchinka.
She was married to John Pospisil on June 24, 1939, in Phillips, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Agnes worked for a short time in Chicago, Tomahawk, and then hand-in-hand with John. They owned and operated a dairy farm in the Town of Worcester. Agnes was a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting.
Agnes is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (LeRoy) Ciscon of Phillips.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Rose Zuback; and brother, Frank.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S Lake Ave, Phillips, WI 54555. Visitation will take place from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, before services at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Phillips.
