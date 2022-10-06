Monk Gardens 3

 Submitted photo

WAUSAU – Employees and students at Northcentral Technical College (NTC) gave their time and talent to the community during its second annual Day of Service event on Sept, 16. The event was part of NTC’s celebration of positively impacting the community for the past 110 years.

“One of the pillars of my presidency is continuing the College’s longstanding commitment to the communities that we serve,” said NTC President Dr. Jeannie Worden. “We are proud of our 110 year history of positively impacting the community. As I head into my second year as President of NTC, it was important that we continued our #TimberwolvesCare day of service to ensure our students and employees had the ability to give of their time and talents to causes and organizations throughout north central Wisconsin.”

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

