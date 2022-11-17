...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
featuredtop story
Northwoods Living Hope: Anchor of Truth Church opens emergency housing and help center
PHILLIPS — Members of the Anchor of Truth Church in Phillips have been working toward a goal of helping families in crisis with emergency housing and support counseling for seven years and after purchasing a multi dwelling property to serve that purpose are holding an open house the weekend of the Christmas parade.
Northwoods Living Hope Emergency Housing and Help open house along with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony through the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at 296 N. Lake Ave., until 6:00pm when the Phillips Christmas Parade will start. The open house will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. At this time they offer tours of the facility and are collecting donations of Non-Perishable Food, Personal Care Items, Cleaning Supplies and Paper Products to get the house stocked and ready for those in need. Many area businesses have donated gift baskets to the event and tickets will be handed out for monetary donations during the tours.
