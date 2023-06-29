GileFlowage

Participants of a past Northwoods Land Trust Days paddle on the Gile Flowage near Montreal and Hurley.

 Submitted photo by Cathy Techtmann.

The Northwoods Land Trust is hosting its sixth annual Wisconsin Land Trust Days Paddling on the Gile Flowage event from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. The series is organized by Gathering Waters: Wisconsin’s Alliance for Land Trusts.

The paddle will start at the County C boat landing just south of the town of Montreal. The event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required by Monday, July 10 at northwoodslandtrust.org by clicking on ‘News & Events’ to sign up, or by emailing Troy Walters at troy@northwoodslandtrust.org.

  

