Wayne Dezotell, of Park Falls, with the two smallmouth bass totaling 7.8 pounds that he caught to win week 12 of the Northwoods Bass League on Aug. 8, 2023. Dezotell placed second for the week with longest catch at 18.4 inches, just behind Chris Schloer who caught an 18.5 inch smallmouth.

Week 12 Results — Aug. 8, 2023

