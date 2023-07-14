The Northern Dynamite 14 and Under, and 16 and Under teams took part in the Tom Burkhart Memorial Softball Tournament July 7-9 in Antigo.

The 14U team posted a win in its first game on Saturday, besting Mosinee Mayhem by a score of 7-4. Coach Matt Brenholt noted the team got off to a fast start, scoring on walks, stolen bases and passed balls.

  

