Pshi Kai Do sensei Mike Homann practices a wrist bending technique with brown belt Shelly Balczewski, on May 25 at Chequamegon High School. Homann will be offering Monday and Wednesday afternoon classes in the school wrestling room starting in June.
Shelly Balczewski, a brown belt in Pshi Kai Do, practices a throw technique with her sensei, Mike Homann, on May 25 at Chequamegon High School. Homann will be offering Monday and Wednesday afternoon classes in the school wrestling room starting in June.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Pshi Kai Do sensei Mike Homann on May 25 at Chequamegon High School. Homann will be offering Monday and Wednesday afternoon classes in the school wrestling room starting in June.
PARK FALLS — After two years of pandemic shutdowns the leader of a nonprofit martial arts school is eager to get classes started again in June.
Mike Homann, sensei of Pshi Kai Do martial arts school, which charges just $20 annually for youth or adults, will have a brief window to allow new and existing students to sign up starting June 6, at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in the second floor mezzanine wrestling room at Chequamegon High School’s Park Falls campus.
