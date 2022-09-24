...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected. Some gales are possible Sunday night.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, front right, tackles Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and led 31-7 at the half. Wisconsin could only slow them down after that but didn't get closer than 21 points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.