Wisconsin Ohio St Football

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, front right, tackles Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. 

 AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and led 31-7 at the half. Wisconsin could only slow them down after that but didn't get closer than 21 points.

