FILE - Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Braelon Allen believes he can team up with Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo to give the Badgers’ their best running-back trio in the program’s history.
FILE - Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Herbig is ready to lead a Wisconsin defense that must replace eight of its top 10 tacklers from last season.
AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has a new guy running the offense and new faces all over the defense as the Badgers attempt to avoid a repeat of last season's September struggles.
The 18th-ranked Badgers' season opener against Illinois State on Saturday marks the debut of former Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator. Wisconsin may need more production from its offense early on because the Badgers must replace eight of their top 10 tacklers from last season.
