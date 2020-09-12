Price County Review asked new teachers at Butternut schools to introduce themselves to the community. Here's what they had to say:
Noah Tashner
General/Choral/Band Music
“I was born in Platteville and have a family of eight including me. I completed my teaching degree at Winona State University. My parents and two younger siblings are living in Platteville, with the youngest siblings completing high school. I have a younger brother living in Eau Claire and a sister completing school in Chicago. After me is my oldest brother who lives in Menominee. Hobbies of mine are playing music on guitar, piano, or singing. Biking, hiking, spikeball, and fishing are my favorite outdoor activities. When the outdoors are under the weather, I am inside reading, playing video games, or playing, singing, or creating music.
“Music is all around us. As a background sound for socializing, or in a single person having time for themselves. It is something every person has the right to understand, sing, play, and enjoy. And I am here to make sure that joyfulness is with every student.
“Well if being a first-year isn't stressful enough, we now have to work around COVID-19 too. But we are evolving humans, communicating, and working together to complete what we can for the students. Even if this entire situation feels like trial and error, we use what knowledge we can to keep ourselves and others stay safe. So, like Bear Grylls says: ‘Improvise, adapt, and overcome.’”
Saxony A. Schmittle
Various; Full-time Substitute
“Originally from Southern California, I recently moved to Northern Wisconsin to pursue a life in a close-knit community, far removed from the traffic and materialistic attitude of Los Angeles. In 2019, I graduated from Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, California, with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts. TAC instilled in me a love of pursuing truth for its own sake and in its many forms — the mathematical, musical, literary, scientific, and others. I am now halfway through earning my Master of Arts in Theology with a concentration in sacred scripture through the Augustine Institute's distance education program.
“Reading is one of my favorite hobbies; Don Quixote by Cervantes and The Brothers Karamazov by Dostoevsky are among my favorite books. I am also passionate about music. It is not enough to just listen to a piece of beautiful music. Learning to play it, whether on the guitar or piano, allows me to become a part of the musical experience.
“More than anything, my identity as a Roman Catholic is what I hold dear. Especially during my college years I learned, and continue to learn how important faith is in making sense of the world in which we live. Love of God and neighbor is what life is all about.
“The need for good teachers is prevalent always and everywhere. Substitute teaching for Butternut has been a great opportunity for me to get to know the people in our small community while at the same time allowing me to pursue my own graduate education. This year I hope to achieve a more meaningful relationship with our students and be a positive role model during these challenging times. I hope to inspire students with a high standard of morality and academic achievement which will serve them well when they leave school at the end of the day and at the end of senior year.”
