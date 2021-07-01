Public comments kicked off the latest Phillips School District Board of Education meeting on June 21. Kathy Roderich and Carolyn Gabay, paraeducators at Phillips Elementary School, gave an impassioned plea for their worth to the district as long-serving paraprofessionals. They spoke on behalf of themselves and three others: Marianne Ashley, Joan Drexler, and Kay Sue Belan, who had presumably been left out of the most recent pay increases afforded to many district support staff.
According to school superintendent Rick Morgan, after ample turnover and trouble recruiting for these positions last year, the board recently adopted a new hourly wage schedule for potential new hires. This schedule increased the income of recently hired support staff, whose wages had not been competitive with other job options in the community. Wages of paraprofessionals with longer tenure were left alone.
Gabay read a statement saying their time had been given to “shape minds and make a difference in the lives of students.” She said their jobs had energized them and filled them with a sense of purpose, and that they were hard working with proven job performance. They asked to be financially recognized for these qualities in the same way others had been.
Their concerns were addressed later in the meeting under discussion of the non affiliated salary raises for 2021-22 staff. Morgan put forth a recommendation of a 1.5% increase of all salaries, indicating a caveat that teachers were not currently included in this group because their union was still in negotiation. Board president Jon Pesko shared that timing for this vote had typically landed this way and would be voted on accordingly when presented.
Board member Marty Krog initiated the conversation stating a need to do something for staff affected in the public comment. Pesko agreed, relating “At my farm we have certainly run into this as well. We have raised pay for milkers to keep pace with need only to have inadvertently left someone out.” He indicated it was not intentional and would be fixed.
Krog presented a motion to approve Morgan’s original recommendation with board member Paula Houdek seconding. A request to amend the motion was entered by board member Joe Fox, who raised the concern that 1.5% was too small an increase to remain competitive and that a historical use of small raises was why the district had recently faced a need to offer a significant reset. He proposed a 3% increase.
This amendment did not receive a second, with Krog indicating there was a need to better understand how that rate would affect the budget. Morgan allowed that passing a motion today would result in pay increases being effective July 1 for the new budget year but it was also possible to make retroactive recommendations at future meetings. These could include additional increases as well as shore up the discrepancy for the self-proclaimed “long haulers.”
Morgan continued to explain that a number of teachers had been left out in similar fashion years previously when beginner teacher salaries were raised. At that time a committee of board members and staff had been instituted to investigate possible solutions but this committee had been on hold during the pandemic. It has proven difficult to have this type of conversation over Zoom though they would resurrect the committee again.
On a roll call vote, Fox remained the outlying opposition vote, citing the increase was “not enough” while all others in attendance voted for the 1.5% increase. Board members Steve Willet and Gabe Lind were absent. Morgan indicated the item would be presented again at the July meeting for further consideration and possible action.
Addressing the achievement gap
The rest of the meeting included updates from the Pupil Services team under the direction of Vicki Lemke. School counselors shared their myriad job responsibilities as well as explained with statistics an uptick this past year in student need for their services.
Phillips Elementary principal Dave Scholz reported on the Achievement Gap Reduction Report, indicating that there were seven new staff at the school in the 2020-21 school year with no prior teaching experience, making their instructional mentoring of staff a priority. In addition he highlighted how COVID had changed instruction this past year, including reduced class sizes, social distancing through pods, real time instruction for 11 school days due to quarantine and difficulty finding substitutes, and the cancellation of concerts and events that typically encourage family engagement. He noted one positive outcome in the increased use of technology which he anticipated would be carried forward in as yet unknown ways to future instruction. Overall he claimed the year was successful and that all grade levels showed incredible progress despite some still being under the 80% of benchmark performance he had hoped for them to achieve by year’s end.
His report led to some discussion on remedial summer school and Fox suggesting that the administration needed to work through a plan for next year’s 4K, kindergarten, and first grade teachers to achieve benchmark, rather than wishing them “good luck getting kids set.”
Scholz shared that there are 12 days of remedial summer school set, for which there is the ability to take more students if parents desire. Parents just need to contact the school for details. Scholz also stated a potential recommendation from administration would come forth to hire more classroom aides next year for greater small group instruction or even one-on-one support. If approved, funding for this would come from ESSER, the coronavirus relief funding offered through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021.
Samantha Morrone thanked staff for her nomination as student representative to the board and then gave an update of ongoing spring sports, an endorsement of summer school programs, and a thank you to the Loggers United Booster Club for donating needed funds for the renovation of the school weight room.
Committee reports
Updates were given from various committees including the Transportation Committee who indicated drainage work was being done in conjunction with the youth baseball program that would positively be affecting the track shot put and discus area of Logger Camp. The booster club would be providing protective fencing in that area while the baseball program would be spraying the main football field for weeds. The bleacher project had been pushed to next week, and a new school bus would be arriving soon.
The Business Services Committee reported teachers continue their salary negotiations, the construction project is on schedule, conversations continue on new storage at Logger Camp, as well as additions of a greenhouse on the high school, a building at the school forest and improvements for the auditorium. Weight room equipment is delayed in arriving. There are openings for paraprofessionals and a special education teacher.
Houdek explained CESA (Cooperative Educational Service Agency) and how its Board of Control operates. She recently achieved a position of voting capacity on its board.
Items for possible action included Department of Public Instruction waivers, for which there were no additions or changes. The Miron Construction summary report was shared. From Pesko’s perspective things are going well despite one glitch with a sanitary pipe which was misdrawn on a 1970 blueprint. Contractors and the school split the cost of this setback which required some contingency funding but which Pesko deemed “a testament to the good quality people we are working with.” The employee handbook was not ready for action and moved to the July meeting.
After the board agreed to enable the use of a line of credit (all approve, with Pesko abstaining), they also agreed to the consent items on the agenda then adjourned. The board will meet again on July 19.
