Chequamegon schools are back in session after a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff that forced the school district to close down for a week.
The CSD middle, high and charter schools went to virtual learning beginning the week of Sept. 13, as many students and staff were out either sick with the coronavirus or quarantining due to close contact. All middle and high school extracurricular activities and athletics were also canceled.
The schools reopened for in-person learning on Sept. 24.
According to a news release on the CSD website from District Administrator Ray Schulte, as of Monday, Sept. 20 there had been 33 students and four staff members who tested positive for COVID since the start of the 2021-22 year. Over 200 students were placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.
The School Board held a special meeting on Sept. 20 to consider a proposal adopting changes to the current school Health and Wellness plan, as per guidelines from Price County Public Health.
The following changes were made to the plan:
• Students in grades 4YK through 12 will attend school daily.
• Everyone must maintain a 3-foot social distance.
• Masks are required indoors for everyone.
• Extracurriculars are back in business.
• There should be full participation in electives and encore classes.
• Students and staff who test positive for COVID will be isolated at home for 10 days.
• Teachers will provide schoolwork for students absent due to illness.
There were also changes to extracurricular activities. Masks must be worn by athletes indoors and outdoors only when not actively playing in the game; they can be removed while competing. Also, if students are not actively participating at practices, they must wear a mask.
Any fans attending indoor events are required to wear masks, and socially distance themselves in the bleachers. However, there will be no limit on the number of fans attending. Game managers will monitor the events to make sure everyone is in compliance.
If the event is outside, it is recommended but not required for fans to wear masks, though they should socially distance themselves. In the concession stands, workers will be wearing masks.
These regulations went into effect Monday, Sept. 27.
“According to CDC/Public Health guidelines for schools, if everyone wears a mask correctly indoors and socially distances to 3 feet, the district will no longer need to quarantine students identified as close contacts to a positive COVID case,” said Schulte.
CSD has a COVID-19 tracking page on its website. As of Monday, there are no current known positive staff cases in isolation nor quarantine due to close contact.
There are still 12 students currently quarantined due to close contact, and one out who tested positive, in isolation.
