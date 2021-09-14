Copper Falls State Park continues its nature programming on Saturday, Sept. 18. First up, those interested in learning about campfire cooking can get in on the fun as local volunteer experts host a campfire cooking demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program offers folks new recipes and a way to cook them the old-fashioned way. Tasty campfire treats will be served in keeping with current COVID protocols. Donations are welcome, as is the public. This program will be conducted just west of the main picnic area in the pet picnic grounds.
Also at 1 p.m. Sept. 18, retired Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources elk biologist Laine Stowell will present information about the status of elk in Wisconsin at the main picnic grounds. In September, it is once again possible to hear male elk bugling in Wisconsin’s Northwoods as a result of reintroduction efforts that began in 1995.
Once widespread here and across North America, elk were eliminated from Wisconsin in the 1880s due to unregulated hunting and habitat loss. Learn first-hand how they made their way to the Northwoods and how they’re faring today. Hunters may also be interested in learning more in order to identify and protect the state’s growing elk herd during the upcoming hunting season.
September colors offer people a chance to enjoy the park’s beauty and hike the waterfalls. The annual Fall Festival will be Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Friends of Copper Falls State Park concessions are still open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for treats and park-themed clothing, books, posters, cards and camping fun.
Events are co-sponsored by the Friends of Copper Falls State Park and the Wisconsin DNR. All programs will be held rain or shine and are open to the public. Parked vehicles will need to have purchased either an annual or daily park pass. Pets are not allowed at most program venues. Attendees are encouraged to social distance and wear masks in keeping with current CDC protocols. Pets are allowed only at the pet picnic grounds for the campfire cooking program, no pets at other venues. For special accommodations, as needed, contact park staff prior to the program date.
Copper Falls State Park is located near Mellen, Wisconsin. Follow State Highway 169 northeast for 1.7 miles, turn north on Copper Falls Road at the State Park’s main entrance, stop at the park office, then continue north to the parking and picnic grounds approximately 1.5 miles. For more information about events contact the park at 715-274-5123.
Information provided by Friends of Copper Falls State Park.
