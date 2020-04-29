A Cable resort manager who failed in a 2018 attempt to unseat state Sen. Janet Bewley now is challenging state Rep. Beth Meyers for her seat.
James Bolen, a former member of the Bayfield County Economic Development Corp. board who was director of the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce from 2006 to 2019, announced his candidacy Tuesday.
“The small-town communities up here have a lot to offer our state,” he said in a release. “I will work hard each and every day to ensure our voices are heard in the Assembly, because it’s time to get results for northern Wisconsin.
"I look forward to talking with people from all over the district in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer, and Vilas counties and hearing their thoughts and concerns during the course of the campaign," he said.
The 74th Assembly District represents Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Price and parts of Sawyer, Douglas, and Vilas counties. Included in the 74th District are the Red Cliff, Bad River, and Lac du Flambeau tribal reservations.
Meyers, a Democrat from Bayfield, was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 and has handily defeated previous challengers, earning 57% of the vote in 2016 and 56% in 2018. Assembly representatives now earn about $53,000 a year.
Meyers announced her re-election campaign on Monday.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your representative," she said in a statement. "For six years, I have been a voice for Northern Wisconsin, advocating for the unique challenges and needs of the 74th Assembly District, but I believe there is more we can accomplish together.
“As we look to the future, we need a voice in Madison that looks out for everyone—workers, business owners, retirees, families—anyone who calls the Northwoods home. I wholeheartedly believe that we will get through this, but we need state investment and resources to weather the economic fallout from COVID-19. Northern Wisconsin’s comeback is my top priority."
