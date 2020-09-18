The trial of an Ashland pastor charged with repeated sexual assault of a child has been delayed after his attorney asked either to block a key witness from testifying or to postpone the trial so that the defense could review evidence it says was withheld by prosecutors.
Tony Scott Lashbrook, 53, of Ashland is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child under age 16 and two charges of child enticement and faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted. His wife now has been charged with victim intimidation in connection with the case, which led to the trial delay.
Lashbrook is accused of sexually assaulting a female victim on multiple occasions beginning when she was 10 years of age, threatening to beat her if she did not comply, according to court records.
Lashbrook was a driver for Lake Shore school buses but was removed from those duties following his arrest. Lashbrook also is pastor for the Lighthouse Baptist Church on Ellis Avenue in Ashland.
His trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 21 but his attorney, Joseph Rafferty, asked a judge to exclude the testimony of the victim at trial, asserting that the state has not complied with state law requiring the prosecution to make available all evidence provided by the victim. The defense also said the prosecution has not provided information about misdemeanor criminal charges filed against Lashbrook’s wife, Tina Lashbrook.
Court records say Tina Lashbrook faces a single count of victim intimidation and had an initial court appearance Sept. 14. According to the criminal complaint, on March 1, Tony Lashbrook’s alleged victim received a telephone call from Tina Lashbrook advising her to “back down now so that this doesn’t have to happen.”
The penalty for victim intimidation is up to nine months in jail.
Rafferty’s request said that while prosecutors had been in possession of information regarding the case since March 2, they did not give it to defense attorneys.
Although Assistant District Attorney Ruth Kressel argued that the Tina Lashbrook case had no direct bearing on the charges against Tony Lashbrook, Washburn County Circuit Court Judge Angeline Winton ruled that the case was “very highly relevant” to the Tony Lashbrook case, and cancelled the trial, ordering a scheduling conference of Sept. 21 instead.
Meanwhile, Tina Lashbrook is slated to continue her initial appearance hearing on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
