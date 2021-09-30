The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will celebrate the 41st annual Cranberry Fest, a family event for all ages with lots of activities, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3, at the Vilas County Fairgrounds.
Festival grounds are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
There will be an availability of fresh premium, high-quality, hand-sorted select cranberries and craisins to purchase at the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce.
Taste Wisconsin’s No. 1 fruit crop made into an array of food and drink items such as juice, soda, beer, meatballs, fritters, pies, breads, chutney and more.
There will be family entertainment by Bill and Bonnie Stevens at the fairgrounds both days. A pancake breakfast will be served on the festival grounds in the large food tent from 7 to 10 a.m., featuring cranberry pancakes.
A Cranberry Fest Beer and Wine Garden will feature local cranberry beer and wine.
Tour a local cranberry marsh and attend a wine tasting. Reservations are requested and tours leave from the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce starting Thursday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 3. To learn more about the scheduled tour times and to make a reservation, call (715) 479-6400.
The Cranberry Fest features almost 300 arts and crafts vendors who will showcase home-created items made by the sellers themselves.
After visiting the festivities on the festival grounds Saturday, enjoy activities in downtown Eagle River such as an antique market, farmers market, fresh cranberry and craisin sales, hot food and beverages and music.
A free shuttle bus will be available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take people throughout Eagle River to all the different activities. Shuttle buses run approximately every 20 to 30 minutes.
Pets are not allowed at the Vilas County Fairgrounds for the safety of the public and pets.
For a complete schedule of activities and for more information, contact the chamber at (715) 479-6400 and ask for the Cranberry Country Crier.
