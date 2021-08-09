Our Yesterday House celebrated its grant reopening July 31. The historic log home was recently moved next to the Spirit Town Hall 10 miles east of Ogema on Highway 86. In the first photo, Karen Baumgartner, a resident of Phillips and a board member of the Spirit Historical Society, stands next to a postal box from the Spirit Post Office that served the community from 1895 to 1939. Charles B. Nelson, the first and only postmaster, is pictured on the sign on the postal box. Some of the other artifacts in the museum are shown in the other photo. The log home was built in 1885 by Albin Johnson and Amandus Johnson. (Contributed photos)
