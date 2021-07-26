The Park Falls Lions Club completed a service project July 23 at Tuscobia Trailhead Park in Park Falls. Members built new bleacher stands for the community T-ball field that should be put to good use because the old bleachers were in rough shape.
Photos contributed by Park Falls Lions Club.
