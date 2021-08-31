Of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, 65 have a high transmission rate for COVID-19. Five counties are listed by Wisconsin Health Department Services as having a substantial transmission rate and two are listed as moderate. There have been 1,692 new confirmed cases of the virus statewide in the last seven days and another 252 probable cases. Of those tested, 7.9% are positive for the disease that has claimed eight more lives in the past week.
In Price County, 16 new cases have been confirmed in the last seven days in the county’s population of 13,351 residents. This brings the cumulative total of cases to 1,305 since March 15, 2020. There have been eight deaths in total that have been attributed to COVID-19, with death being the result in 0.61% of positive cases.
Wisconsin residents 65 and older remain the most likely to be vaccinated — 84.7% of those in that age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Those 55-64 are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine at 71.7%, with 45-54 year olds are 62.2% vaccinated. For the age group of 35-44, just over 60% have received at least one vaccination. In the youngest age groups eligible for the vaccine, those 12-15 years of age, 41.9% have received at least one dose of the vaccine statewide and 48.3% of those 16-17 years of age have received at least one dose.
Statewide, when looking at the ages of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, those aged 90 and greater account for 21.2% of deaths. Those 80-89 account for the largest percentage at 31.0%. Those 70-79 make up 24.0% of deaths and of those 60-69, that number was 13.9%. Those in long term care facilities make up the greatest percentage of those deaths at 42%. Another 3% were in group housing other than long term care facilities. Twenty-seven percent of deaths were in residents not in a group housing facility and another 27% were from unknown living situations.
In Price County, 54.6% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. A slightly lower number, 51.3%, have completed the vaccine series. In the county, those in the highest age group, 65 and over, are vaccinated at the highest rate with 82.3% of those residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine. The youngest county residents eligible for the vaccine, those 12-15 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine equal 24.3% of that population with 28.1% of those aged 16-17 having received at least one dose. County-wide 165 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last seven days, 130 of those to adults. This brings the county’s total to 12,591 doses administered.
The Price County health department offers tips to resident to help keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. Its first tip is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and those looking to get vaccinated to not need an ID or insurance to receive their vaccination.
The department’s advice for those who are not feeling well is to stay home. Those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with the virus should also postpone travel until they are fully vaccinated. Again, they stressed, vaccination and testing are both free of charge.
Social distancing is still a good option, the health department Facebook page said. Wearing a mask for those who are unvaccinated is still recommended when indoors (other than when at home), or in situations where social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 or the vaccine should feel free to call the Price County public health department at 715-339-3054.
Price County Public Health Manager Michelle Edwards reminded vaccines are still available from four providers in the county. Those are:
Price County Public Health Department
Marshfield Clinic in Park Falls
Park Pharmacy in Park Falls
Pick and Save Pharmacy in Phillips
Those still looking to be vaccinated should call ahead to any of the providers listed as appointments may be necessary.
