A lawsuit filed in Price County Circuit Court against the Town of Worcester alleges the town has repeatedly failed to adequately respond to public records requests made by Worcester resident Anthony Sleck.
The complaint, filed on Oct. 14, is a 33-page litany of the public records requests made by Sleck and the responses, or lack thereof, from town chairman Jim Heizler and town clerk/treasurer Sheila Hook.
The complaint claims there have been 11 separate violations of Wisconsin’s Open Records Law including two counts of failing to turn over applications, one count of wantonly destroying records, three counts of ignoring record requests, one count of refusing permission to inspect records in person, one count of charging an illegal fee for records, and three counts of failing to inform Sleck of his appeal rights.
Wisconsin Statute 19.31-19.39, informally known as the Open Records Law, states that in the interests of having an informed electorate, citizens “are entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government.” The law is used to guide governmental bodies as they go about their business, and states that it is in the public’s interests to allow public access to government records and denial of such requests is generally contrary to those interests, stating “only in an exceptional case may access be denied.”
The incidents detailed in the lawsuit begin in October 2019. The documents filed with the court claim that Sleck made a public record request that Hook allegedly declined to fulfil, threatening to throw the request in the garbage.
In December, the town set a price of $50 for copies of public records — which Sleck’s attorney Thomas Kamenick argues is far above the actual costs of creating copies.
Hook supposedly also requested Sleck bring other people with him because she did not wish to be alone with him. In that same month, the town declined to provide emails sent to Hook’s email address as town clerk, which are considered public records under the law.
Another request was made by Sleck, asking to see the applications submitted to the town for two job postings. That request was denied by town chairman Jim Heizler on the claim that the applications are confidential and contained private information. According to the lawsuit, Sleck was later informed that all the applications requested had been shredded apart from the one submitted by the individual hired.
Another request was made to inspect the maintenance logs for all equipment owned by the Town between Jan. 1, 2015 and the current date. No response from the town was received according to the lawsuit.
A request for the agendas for the special meetings held on June 19, July 1, and July 15, was not fulfilled or responded to, according to the lawsuit.
In response to a request to inspect payroll stubs for road crew workers, Hook stated that based on a policy adopted by the town this July, inspections were no longer allowed and Sleck would need to purchase copies of the records for 50 cents a page. Wisconsin’s Open Record Law states that “any requester has a right to inspect any record.”
Another request for recordings made of the July and August town board meetings has gone unanswered, according to the lawsuit.
A four-page letter was addressed to Hook by Kamenick on March 2, demanding the records be supplied to Sleck and warned that failure to do so may result in a lawsuit.
Now Sleck and his attorney are asking the court to order the Town of Worcester to supply the requested records. Further, Sleck wishes the town to pay his attorney fees and damages of at least $100 for each violation.
A summons has been issued to the town and a written response to the lawsuit is due in the week of Nov. 16-20.
Attorney Bryce Schoenborn, who represents the Town of Worcester, responded to a request for comment from the Review, stating that the lawsuit had been turned over to the town’s insurance company.
According to Schoenborn, the town was not in a position to comment further at this time.
