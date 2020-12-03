Attorneys for the Town of Worcester have filed a response to the allegation that the town failed to adequately respond to public records requests in accordance with Wisconsin’s Open Records Law, denying any wrongdoing on behalf of the town and its employees.
The response filed with Price County Circuit Court on Nov. 16 by attorney Michael Roman of the law firm Klinner Kramer Schull LLP roundly denies the claim made by local resident Anthony Sleck that employees of the town — including town chairman Jim Heizler and town clerk/treasurer Sheila Hook — violated the law by released incomplete records or no records at all.
The original complaint, filed on behalf of Sleck by attorney Thomas Kamenick, detailed numerous requests made by Sleck over the past year.
Those requests included all applications submitted to the Town of Worcester for a December 2019 and a June job posting for road workers; maintenance logs for all equipment owned by the Town between Jan. 1, 2015 and the current date; agendas for the special meetings held on June 19, July 1, and July 15; payroll stubs for road crew workers; and recordings made of the July and August town board meetings.
Sleck’s attorney has alleged that some of these requests were filled in part, while others were denied or ignored.
The town’s attorneys have stated that certain documents or information requested fall outside the kind of records subject to disclosure under the Open Records Law, while others are not subject to disclosure based on the balancing test, which weighs the public’s interest in nondisclosure versus the public’s right to know.
Further, the town’s legal representatives claim the town’s employees made a “good faith effort to comply with multiple requests.”
The town’s attorneys took issue with several of the claims made by Sleck, stating in several cases, there is not enough information to form a belief as to the truth.
These include the claims that one of the individuals hired by the town was favored due to a personal connection to a town board member; that all of the applications had been shredded apart from the one submitted by the individual hired; that the town did not respond to a request to inspect maintenance logs for the town’s equipment; and that the town did not respond to a request for recordings made of the July and August town board meetings.
The town’s attorneys deny that a personal dislike of Sleck motivated Hook to not supply records; that the town received 10 applications for the December job posting; that the fee of 50 cents per page is in excess of the actual costs of creating copies; or that Sleck was denied agendas for the town’s special meetings, stating Sleck had already received copies of the agendas.
In regards to the documents that the town declined to release to Sleck, the town’s attorneys dispute the claim that Hook did not appropriately justify declining access to the applications for the December job posting. The town’s filed response claims that Hook attempted to find the requested documents, but they had never been in the possession or custody of the town clerk or town office.
The second request denied was for the five applications received for a second job posting in June. That request was denied via email by town chairman Jim Heizler on the claim that the applications are confidential and contained private information. A waiver signed by all applicants interviewed stating they did not want their private information shared with the public was provided to Sleck, each dated July 1. The town’s attorneys dispute the claim made by Sleck’s legal counsel that this explanation was insufficient to comply with Open Records Law.
According to the response filed with the court, the Town of Worcester is demanding that the court dismiss Sleck’s complaint.
