The 79th annual Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair will be held Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31. The fair takes place at the Spirit Town Hall, located 10 miles east of Ogema on State Highway 86. Happy Hoboes, Hillbillies, Wilson Workers and Hamburg Hawks 4-H club members will be exhibiting over 300 entries at this year’s fair. Friday evening is entry night. Judging of entries begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. A lunch will be available in the basement of the town hall on Saturday from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. Additional food items including ice cream, soda, and popcorn will be available for purchase throughout the day. Outdoor games including the egg toss and tug-of-war will begin at 12:30 p.m. Exhibits will leave the fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. a program featuring entertainment by the participating 4-H clubs, presentation of trophies, and announcement of the 2021 Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair royalty will be held in the Spirit Town Hall.
The next meeting of the Jump River Valley Historical Society will be held on Tuesday, August 3 at the Catawba Municipal Building. This event begins with a pot luck lunch at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:00 pm. Topics to be discussed include a report on the increased number of visitors to the Jump River Valley Historical Museum in Catawba and scheduling of volunteers for the remaining days the museum will be open this summer. Anyone interested in knowing more the society or its efforts to preserve and promote interest in local and area history is welcome to attend.
The Ogema Public Library is offering the 2021 Summer Reading Program titled “Tails and Tales “ for children ages 3-12 . Beginning on Aug. 5, the weekly sessions will be held every Thursday in August from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ogema Library located at W5005 State Highway 86 in Ogema. Each interesting afternoon program with live animals, crafts, stories, activities and snacks will include a variety of learning styles geared toward using imagination and eco-friendly materials during each of these four sessions. For the first week of “Tails & Tales” on August 5, the Prentice School summer swimming class children wishing to participate, will be dropped off at the library door by the school bus. Timed to bolster the summer slump in literacy skills, this national cooperative summer program will be valuable to children as a fun and best way to get ready for school. Besides the weekly programs, children will track the number of minutes they read or are read to and will earn brag tags to participate in the final Animal Fair session on August 26.
Price County UW-Extension 4-H program personnel are hosting two additional day camps for youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grade. The youths, who do not have to be 4-H members, are invited to attend the camp that will be held in the county park closest to them on the date that fits into their summer schedule Both remaining day camps will include numerous educational and fun learning activities and the $10 fee includes lunch and snacks. Camps will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Big Falls County Park near Kennan on Tuesday, August 2 and Timm's Hill County Park, near Ogema, on Wednesday, August 11. Register with 4-H online (Events listing is on left side of the page) or by calling the UW-Extension office 715-339-2555.
The following questions that no one seems to be able to answer offer a great way to exercise your mind rather than your body during these hot and humid days of July and August. Enjoy this extensive list of “Ponderables:”
Why do we leave cars worth thousands of dollars in the driveway and put useless junk in the garage?
Why do drugstores make the sick walk to the back of the store to get their prescriptions while healthy people can buy candy and newspapers at the front?
Why do people order double cheeseburgers, large fries, and a diet Coke?
Why do banks leave vault doors open and then chain the pens to the counters?
Why do hot dogs come in packages of ten and buns in packages of eight?
Why does the sun lighten our hair, but darken our skin?
Why don't we ever see the news headline 'Psychic Wins Lottery'?
Why is 'abbreviated' such a long word?
Why is it that Doctors call what they do 'practice'?
Why is lemon juice made with artificial flavor and dish washing liquid made with real lemons?
Why is the man who invests all your money called a broker?
Why is the time of day with the slowest traffic called ‘rush hour’?
Why isn't there mouse-flavored cat food?
Why don't sheep shrink when it rains?
Why don't they make the entire airplane from the material used for the “black boxes”?
