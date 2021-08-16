Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre is returning to live, outdoor performances after a year off due to COVID-19 and is bringing Shakespeare’s “The Winter's Tale” to Flambeau River State Forest Saturday.
The performance will be free and preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop.
"‘The Winter's Tale’ is like Shakespeare's take on a fairy tale – there's love, there's loss, there's magic and music,” Summit Players Executive Director A.J. Magoon said in a release. “The audience gets to help us reach that happily-ever-after ending, which is a perfect way to return this year."
Each “The Winter's Tale” show will be 75 minutes long and completely free in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend and understand. Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players is also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.
The group’s educational workshop is new this year and serves as a way for kids and fun adults to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.
This year, the Summit Players team boasts three new members — Maura Atwood, Cole Conrad and Kaylene Howard. All three will act in “The Winter's Tale” and serve as teaching artists for the company.
Information provided by Summit Players Theatre.
