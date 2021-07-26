Santa’s Elves of Price County presented a plaque to La Beth Baars, owner of Crane Chase Tavern, for her incredible fund raising efforts and years of continued support. Baars has been involved with the elves since the foundation was established in 1996. In more recent years she has established an annual Easter basket raffle fundraiser that never fails to impress.
She donates an incredible amount of food straight from her kitchen through the Easter egg purchases at Crane Chase, which leads to her loyal and generous patrons, who purchase an incredible number of Easter eggs for weeks prior to the basket raffle.
Baars and her patrons have been the leading contributor to the Santa’s Elves Foundation for many years, helping to provide gifts for families in Price County.
Information provided by Santa’s Elves Foundation.
