On Friday, July 23 the Price County Sheriff's Office held its first Red Apple Walk parade in downtown Phillips. The fundraiser, coordinated by Deputy Laurie Zondlo, raised money for the Red Apple Center and Price County disabled adults.

The money raised will be given directly to Red Apple Center to use for disabled clients to take part in field trips, community events and other activities such as bowling. The Red Apple Walk included a parade of clients, residents and supporters in downtown Phillips, from the sheriff's office to Pick ‘n Save. Pick ‘ Save donated hot dogs and refreshments to all participants. T-shirts were also sold during the event.

For more information check out the Price County Sheriff's Office Red Apple Walk on Facebook.

Information provided by Price County Sheriff’s Department.

