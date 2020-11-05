A public hearing will be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to present the proposed 2021 budget of $28,700,079 with a tax levy of $10,541,892.
After allowing for public feedback, the Board of Supervisors will vote on the budget.
The public hearing will be held telephonically and people may call 408-418-9388 to listen or participate. The code to enter the conference call is 146 660 0086.
The budget is currently available for review on the county’s website. People who would prefer to see the budget in person may schedule an appointment to visit the county clerk’s office.
For each $100,000 of assessed property value, homeowners will pay $60.17 monthly and $722 annually in county taxes — up from $658 per $100,000 of property value last year.
Breaking that estimated $60.17 into the amounts provided to each county department, service, and program shows that the largest amount, $18.08, goes toward public safety, including the Price County Sheriff’s Office, the K-9 Unit, the county jail, emergency management, and the humane officer. Transportation receives $16.49 to maintain 221 miles of county roads and 345 miles of state road. Health and Human Services receives $14.57, which goes toward heating assistance, the BART bus, children and youth services, senior services, public health, behavioral health, home-delivered meals, and the Women, Infants, and Children nutritional program. Another $5.07 goes toward capital debt service, covering the costs of building remodel and repairs, purchase of vehicles, and IT upgrades. General government departments and services — including the Register of Deeds, the coroner, elections, the county attorney, Boards and Commissions, Information Technology, Buildings and Grounds, Administrative Services, finance and planning, website, surveyor, and child support — receives $2.66. The court system, including the district attorney’s office, probate and the clerk of court, receives $2.24. The county libraries and the Books By Mail program receive $1.81. The county airport will receive 67 cents. Bridge and culvert aid will also receive 67 cents. Veterans’ services, which offers veterans assistance in obtaining federal and state benefits, will receive 51 cents. Animal control will also receive 51 cents. Culture and recreation programs and events — such as tourism, the county fair, 4H, Strong Bones, and the Master Gardener program — will receive 50 cents.
The county’s conservation and development programs — including county forest stumpage, four county parks, three campgrounds, seven dams, wetland restoration, farmland preservation, and revenues earned from building and sanitary permits — reduces the individual impact by $3.61.
The proposed budget for next year has increased by $4,528,834 from this year’s budget of $24,171,245.
In order to balance the budget to accommodate for expenditure increases for health insurance and county employee pay raises in an attempt to make Price County a more competitive employer, the contributions made to the Park Falls and Prentice airports — $4,500 each — have been eliminated. The amount provided to the Price County Fair has been decreased from $20,000 to $12,500, which county administration says will be made up by taking over more of the fairground maintenance rather than hiring someone else to do it.
The budget also decreases the funding from the Books By Mail program from $17,500 to $8,900. Without a full year’s worth of funding, the program will likely expire after June 2021.
The county contributes $5,000 to Friends of Fred Smith, $1,000 to the Price County Historical Society, $3,000 to Northwest ITBEC, $13,900 to Northwest Regional Planning, $15,000 to the Price County Economic Development Corporation, and $30,000 to the Phillips and Park Falls chambers of commerce.
The possibility of decreasing the funding for the chambers was discussed in preliminary budget talks, but it was determined to leave the financial contribution unchanged for another ye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.