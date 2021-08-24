The Price County Retired Educators’ Association will meet Sept. 9 at the United Pride Dairy, W5993 Little Chicago Road, Phillips for a tour at 10 am. A business meeting and lunch will follow at 11:30 am at Marie’s on Fayette, 145 Fayette Street, Phillips.
Phillips High School graduate Zoe Peterson was the 2021 PCREA Scholarship recipient. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout with the goal of becoming a special education teacher. Zoe is the daughter of Phillips School District educators Megan and Marc Peterson.
It’s been a busy summer! Members have held two brat and bake sales at the Super One in Park Falls to raise money for scholarships for local high school seniors. They have also served as hosts at the Greenfield One-Room Schoolhouse Museum in Fifield and at the Woodland Ohrstrom Old Log Schoolhouse at the Price County Fairgrounds during the Price County Antique and Tractor Expo in July and will be doing so again during the Price County Fair, August 27-29.
PCREA is a local unit of the Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association, a nonpartisan, issue-driven organization representing the interests of Wisconsin’s retired educational community. Both PCREA and WREA memberships are open to all public school retired educators, administrators, and support staff, including those from the technical college and University of Wisconsin systems. Join PCREA members for an opportunity to meet with friends and colleagues while participating in programs of interest to the group and to stay connected to the educational community. For more information or to RSVP by Sept. 2 for the PCREA meeting, please contact Sue: (715)-339-2455.
Information provided by Price County Retired Educators' Association.
