After two weeks of no new COVID cases diagnosed within the county, two new cases were reported as of Monday, according to the Price County Public Health Department. One case had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours, bringing cumulative confirmed cases to 1,246 for the county. Statewide, 156 new cases of the virus had been reported in the last seven days, as of Monday, and 31 more were listed as probable.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 still sits at seven for Price County. For the entire state, 7,373 deaths were confirmed to be due to the virus with another 838 probable. One death in the last seven days occurred and was attributed to COVID-19.
Residents statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine at a rate of 51.1% while 48.7% have been fully vaccinated. This equates to 2,974,597 residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The number of residents who are fully vaccinated now sits at 2,837,909. In Price County 6,265 residents have received one dose of the vaccine, according to the DHS website. Just over 6,000 people, or 45.3%, have been fully vaccinated across the county.
For those aged 65 and older, 78.6% of residents have been vaccinated. Price County Public Health Manager Michelle Edwards said this statistic is reaching herd immunity status for the older residents of the county. Younger residents, though, who tend to travel and gather more, are not getting vaccinated at the same rate. Those ages 18-24 years old are only vaccinated at a rate of 27.5%. The age group of 25-34 has not fared much better with a vaccination rate at 29.0%. The age group that most recently became eligible for the vaccination, those aged 12-16, are vaccinated at a rate of 12.5% in the county.
The Price County Health Department offers some helpful tips to resident to help keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. Their first tip is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and those looking to get vaccinated to not need an ID or insurance to receive their vaccination.
The department also advised those who don’t feel well to stay home, and anyone who may have been exposed to a patient with the virus should postpone travel until they are vaccinated. The department also continued to recommend social distancing and mask-wearing for those who are unvaccinated.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 or the vaccine can call the Price County Public Health Department at 715-339-3054.
Edwards said vaccine is available at the Price County Public Health Department, Marshfield Clinic in Park Falls, Park Pharmacy in Park Falls and Pick ‘n Save Pharmacy in Phillips. Call ahead to any of the providers as appointments may be necessary.
