On June 16, the Price County Board of Supervisors voted 7-6 to extend the county’s declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic by 60 days, extending it through Aug. 23.
In a 12-1 vote, the board also approved extending a related resolution that allows county administration to have flexibility in managing county-run services for the same time period.
The declaration of emergency, which was initially put in place on March 17, allows the county to operate in a different fashion than it would normally by giving it the ability to hold public meetings over the telephone abd allowing county supervisors and the public to attend remotely.
By declaring an emergency, the county board also authorizes county administrator Nick Trimner to manage the county’s emergency management response — which is largely internal county government functions — and authorizes emergency management coordinator Roxanne Kahan to follow procedures laid out in the county’s emergency management plan.
The resolution approved by the county board states that while the declaration of emergency is in effect, the county board is authorized to order “whatever is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, protection, and welfare of persons and property within the county.”
While it doesn’t appear that it is necessary for local government to declare a state of emergency in order to receive funds for costs related to COVID-19 response efforts, Trimner told the Review that a declaration of emergency allows the county to err on the side of caution.
During the June 16 meeting, county supervisor Bruce Jilka stated that with only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Price County since March, he felt the declaration of emergency should be allowed to expire.
“... To my perception, we’re not in an emergency right now,” he said. “If there would be an outbreak or an acceleration of things, this could be revisited. We could issue another resolution rather than extending this one. I don’t feel we’re in an emergency situation because we have the capabilities to deal with the situation we have right now.”
Voting in favor of extending the declaration were supervisors Larry Palacek, Mark Kyle, Jim Hintz, Paula Houdek, Dennis Wartgow, Bob Kopisch, and Bill Teeters. Voting against the extension were Ginny Strobl, Jeff Hallstrand, Alan Barkstrom, Jordan Spacek, Waldemar Madsen, and Jilka.
The extension to the second resolution will allow county administration continued flexibility to implement staffing and policy changes for county employees, as well as keeping county government buildings open by appointment only.
According to Trimner, this flexibility allows him to adapt to the changing situation without requiring immediate approval from the county board before enacting changes to staffing or employee policies. It allows different departments to have different policies regarding wearing masks or meeting in-person, allows some employees the ability to work from home, grants access to family medical leave, and allows employees to maintain their benefit status regardless of the number of hours worked.
The resolution states that the board supports Trimner and county board chair Bob Kopisch “...to strategically implement necessary plans to ensure the safety and health of the Price County staff, residents, and those traveling throughout the county…”
Voting in favor of the resolution were Palacek, Kyle, Hallstrand, Hintz, Houdek, Wartgow, Barkstrom, Spacek, Kopisch, Madsen, Jilka, and Teeters. Strobl cast the sole dissenting vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.