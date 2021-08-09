Deputies were called to the scene of a July 30 domestic stabbing near Glidden several hours before the stabbing but left when they could not find the woman later accused of violence.
Barbara Ann Uckerman, 55, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery while armed and disorderly conduct in connection with the attack.
Her husband, Daniel Uckerman, 50 suffered at least 15 cut and stab wounds that left him with a collapsed lung and other injuries, according to court records.
According to those records filed Monday: Police first were called to the Uckerman home at 18599 Bay Road in Shanagolden at about 10:30 p.m. July 29. Daniel Uckerman told a deputy that his wife had been out at a bar earlier that night and was sending him threatening social media messages. He was uneasy about the situation because he had to be awake for work at 4 a.m. and because when his wife drinks, “s… happens.”
Daniel told police he locked his wife out of the house and went to bed, but was awakened when she shoved an air conditioner in through a window. He then let her in but returned to the bedroom where he heard her destroying their home. He called 911, but his wife left when a deputy arrived and the deputy could not find her – though he did see that the house was “trashed,” with a ceiling fan ripped down, broken glass scattered about, a plant and chair tipped over and other belongings scattered around.
The deputy left and Daniel Uckerman returned to bed, barricading the bedroom door to keep his wife out. The next thing he knew, he was awakened by his wife straddling him and stabbing him in the back with one weapon in each of her hands. As she stabbed him, she said she was going to “watch him bleed out” as she killed him.
At some point in the attack, Barbara demanded money from Daniel so that she could go visit a daughter. When he agreed to give her money, she halted the attack and he was able to run from the house to his car.
Barbara Uckerman then smashed a window of the car and Daniel fled to a neighbor’s house where police later found him.
Deputies then returned to the Uckerman home and found Barbara sitting on the floor of a bedroom smelling strongly of alcohol and slurring her words. When informed she was being arrested for stabbing her husband, she collapsed and was taken to Memorial Medical Center.
Police later searched the home and found the bed covered in blood with a pocketknife and filet knife nearby.
Barbara Uckerman remains in the Ashland County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Ashland County Circuit Court Judge Kelly McKnight on Monday ordered that she undergo an examination to determine if she is competent to defend herself in the charges filed against her and scheduled another hearing for Aug. 30.
