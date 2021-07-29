Third- and fifth-graders at Phillips Elementary School were asked in May to participate in the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Americanism poster-drawing contest. The theme for the poster was: What Does the American flag mean to me? The local winners’ posters were mailed to the Wisconsin AMVETS state convention in Green Bay, WI.
The posters were judged and the winners were: at the fifth-grade level, Hunter Raskie, son of Trevor and Ashley Raskie, won first place and Gage Casey, son of Amy Casey, won third place. The third-grade first-place winner was Max Johnson, son of Tucker and Kelly Johnson.
The three Phillips winners received American flags, certificates and checks. Only the first-place winners, Max Johnson and Hunter Raskie, will have their posters sent on to the AMVETS national convention in Greensboro, North Carolina on Aug. 14-21.
Information provided by AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.