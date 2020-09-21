Several incidents of vandalism have occurred at the public restroom at Elk Lake Park over the summer months, according to City of Phillips Public Works director Jeff Williams, including human feces on the lawn outside the restroom and inside the restroom, the toilet paper and soap dispensers broken off the wall, and damage caused to the toilet and door. The locks on the sliding pavilion doors have also been broken.
While a security camera system is positioned outside the restroom, Chief of Police Michael Hauschild said it is a tremendous investment of officers' time to scroll through all the footage in order to determine the perpetrators. Additionally, Hauschild said it would be difficult to use the footage to determine the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism since it only shows people entering and leaving the restroom.
Williams informed the Phillips city council of the incidents at their Sept. 1 meeting, asking for direction on how to address the issue.
Williams suggested a possible solution might be to close and lock the restroom in the evening and unlock it the following morning. Another possibility considered was closing the restroom altogether for a period of time, although both Williams and the council were hesitant to remove access to the restroom for users of the splash pad, park, and boat landing.
City attorney Bruce Marshall suggested a motion-activated light could be installed above the bathroom doors in the hopes it would deter future vandalism.
The council decided to give the issue a week and reconsider the issue at their Sept. 8 meeting. As of that date, Williams reported there had been no further vandalism.
The Public Works Department was directed to continue monitoring the situation and further action may be taken in the future if the vandalism persists.
ATV club requests permission to establish a short route on State Highway 13
A request from the Northwoods Range Rovers ATV Club to leave open the section of Highway 13 between Fayette Street and County Highway F for ATV and UTV use has been postponed following discussion by the city council on Sept. 1.
The brief segment of highway was made accessible to ATV and UTV operators a few years ago when work was being done on the County Highway H bridge and again this year with the replacement of the County Highway W bridge. However, this was meant to be a temporary solution to the interruption in the normal ATV route.
Police chief Hauschild provided his input to the council, saying he was against keeping the route open longterm from a law enforcement perspective, citing the fact that it is a 40 mph zone with significant traffic. He also noted there has been an increase of complaints of ATVs and UTVs in the downtown area of Phillips, since operators believe the highway is open through town.
Alderman John Klimowski noted that in other parts of the state, there are stretches of state highway with even higher speed limits open to ATVs. He said he believed that if the route was well signed — telling ATV operators where they may and may not go — the majority of the issues could be curbed.
Mayor Charles Peterson suggested the ATV club might take on the financial burden of paying for signage to be installed.
Following discussion of what permissions the city can and cannot legally grant, the topic was postponed until the city attorney can investigate the legality of the request and return his findings to the council in October.
Citizen questions city’s ordinance on mowing grass
The question of what is and what is not grass was brought to the city council on Sept. 1 by Phillips property owner Stephen Willett.
Specifically, Willett drew the council’s attention to the city ordinance pertaining to private citizens’ responsibility to maintain their properties — an ordinance Willett stated he himself had drafted 35 years ago when he worked as the city’s attorney.
“I’m here to tell you it’s inadequately drafted,” he told the city council. “I’m requesting that you be a little more specific. It says the length of grass on privately owned property and boulevard properties surrounding a privately owned property should be no more than six inches. It doesn’t say when it is necessary to have grass and what is grass and what is not grass. It says the property owner should maintain the property, but doesn’t state when it should be grass or should not be grass.”
Willett pointed to certain properties such as the Barry Wehmiller University located off County Highway F, which is surrounded by wild plants.
Willett was raising the issue and requesting the council revisit the ordinance as he had received a warning from the Phillips Police Department that his property at 301 Storms Road was out of compliance with the ordinance.
The property was later cut back by members of the city’s Public Works Department.
The property is currently the site of five large garages with a wetland on the property. Willett told the council it was impossible to cut back the wetland vegetation in order to comply with the ordinance, and requested he be granted either an exception to the ordinance or that the council clarify their ordinance to allow for situations of this variety.
No formal action was taken by the council at the meeting.
The topic of mowing one’s grass was raised a second time on Sept. 8, when Phillips citizen Waldemar Madsen approached the council during the public comment section of the meeting to protest a warning he had received from the Phillips Police Department.
Madsen asked the council to consider removing their ordinance regarding keeping the grass under six inches, saying he didn’t understand how the city could order specific things done on private property.
“It’s kind of like wearing a mask,” he said. “If I pay to rent or own my house — I’ll get to it when I get to it, I’m not going to let it grow 10 feet — but I don’t want my door to be pounded on at 8:30 in the morning telling me I need to mow my grass … or I’ll get fined.”
Mayer Petersen clarified that the ordinance is in place to keep the city beautiful and provide parameters for regulating how properties should look within the city.
Madsen was informed of the steps he would need to take if he wished to pursue removal of the ordinance. Those steps would include the issue becoming an actual agenda item for the city council, after which it would need to be referred to the planning commission to determine the zoning ordinance. A public hearing would likely be required as well.
No further action was taken at the meeting.
Historic clock to return for display in Phillips
The historic clock that long hung on the Wells Fargo Bank building in downtown Phillips will return to the city sometime in early 2021.
The approximately 700-pound, six-foot tall clock was originally created in Minneapolis in 1916 and installed in Phillips in 1918. It was removed from the Wells Fargo building in the summer of 2016 and saved from a near-fate of being scrapped by locals Lynne Bohn, her sister Davette Hrabak, and their mother Therese Trojak.
Since that time, the clock has been completely restored to its original state, and the three citizens responsible for saving it now wish to see it placed near Elk Lake Park where it can be seen from the highway.
The trio attended the Sept. 1 council meeting to express their wish to donate the clock to the city, with the agreement that it will return to the family if the city ever decided not to keep it.
Marshall requested that before any city council action be taken, he be allowed to do some research to ensure that the sign can be legally placed in that area.
A motion was made to generally approve accepting the clock, along with the agreement, and the placement of the clock pending further investigation into the details.
