The March 2, 2023 issue of the Price County Review will have a newer, slender look as the newspaper joins other APG newspapers in transitioning from the 11-by-21-inch broadsheet format to a more user-friendly 11-by-15-inch format. This change is designed to get more newspapers printed on each roll of paper but in a way that doesn’t decrease quality, increase price and actually makes the newspaper easier to handle and read.

