Tired of your tiny trash can?
Every household in Park Falls will receive a new trash can this spring, and it’ll be about twice the size of the current 35-gallon container.
Bills will increase by $6 per quarter, adding to the $34 per quarter residents currently pay for refuse and recycling. Residents are paying $34 per quarter right now for refuse and recycling. Starting on the July bill, that amount will increase to $40 per quarter.
The new containers have already been delivered to the city, but they will not be distributed until after the snow melts. At that time, likely in late April or early May, the city will be mailing information to each household for plans to remove the old cans and drop off the new containers.
While the larger container may be useful to larger households, the fee increase has nothing to do with size increase, according to information provided at the Park Falls Committee of the Whole meeting Feb. 10.
Over the past several years, the city’s refuse and recycling fund has been running at an average deficit of $20,000. The city has been using its general fund to make up for the shortfall, but the new fee structure will make the fund self-sustaining, while also inching towards a 20% fund balance over the next five years. Those extra monies will go towards state-required projects at the city’s transfer station, according to a Feb. 25 press release from the city.
“This rate increase will allow the city to balance the refuse and recycling funds as well as work through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ required improvements to the city’s transfer station ... all refuse and recycling waste received must be under a covered location,” the city statement reads.
These changes are the first to be issued in the city’s somewhat new trash and recycling program, which went into effect in September 2017 when the city first supplied 96-gallon recycling bins and 35-gallon garbage cans. Before that time, residents supplied their own containers.
In recent months, there have been issues with trash cans being left on city streets, or in some cases, cemented into snowbanks. Some of these are creating problems for plow trucks, according to a discussion at the Feb. 10 meeting.
The issue reportedly stems from some residents leaving cans in the street, and in some cases, garbage trucks not returning the cans to the curb. The city and police department have been reaching out to residents through social media posts to remind residents that cans must be removed from the curb within 24 hours, which has had some success already, according to a discussion at the Feb. 24 meeting of the Common Council. Council members also discussed sending warning letters to repeat offenders, and, in extreme cases, levying a fine if cans are left unattended repeatedly.
