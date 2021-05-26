The Park Falls Public Library will reopen its doors to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. Following updated CDC guidelines, the Library Board and directors have set the following guidelines for the summer months.
• The Library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Computers will be available for one-hour appointments.
• There will be a limit of 20 people (excluding staff) in the building at one time.
• People may use the library for up to three hours at a time.
• Masks are appreciated and free if needed at the entrance.
• Library and community programs which are usually held in the library are suspended until Labor Day. The third floor will remain closed during this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.