In the lasts seven days, 351 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed statewide, up from 156 last week. Another 61 cases are listed as probable. The total number of deaths confirmed to be attributed to the virus sits at 7,408 statewide with two new deaths reported.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the cumulative number of positive cases in Price County is 1,249. New daily confirmed cases reported within Price County as an average over the last days days and rate per 100,000 population sits at 3.2. The county’s death toll still sits at seven.
Wisconsinites are still getting vaccinated, but the pace has slowed in recent weeks. Currently 51.5% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over 49% have received two. In Price County, percentages are a touch lower, with 47.3% of residents having received at least one dose of the vaccination and 45.5%, or 6,079 people, being fully vaccinated.
The totals are highest in older populations, with 80.6% of those in the county over the age of 65 having received at least one dose of the vaccine. In the newest group approved for the vaccine, 16.2% of 12-15 year olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 22.8% of those 16-17 years old have had one.
Gov. Tony Evers this week called for school-aged children to become vaccinated before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Both school-aged children and those planning to attend in-person classes at a college or university should become vaccinated, he said.
“Getting vaccinated now means we can help make sure our students are back in the classroom and won’t have to miss out on in-person classes or extra-curricular activities,” Evers said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and make it possible for our kids to get back to learning safely and without disruption.”
Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after coming into close contact with a confirmed case of the virus. This means parents of fully vaccinated children do not need to worry about their children missing school or extra-curricular activities due to contact with other children who may be COVID-19 positive. In addition, many places around the state, including some schools, are not requiring fully vaccinated people to wear face coverings.
“It is important that we continue to vaccinate everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, especially as students, faculty and teachers, and other staff make plans to return to school in the fall,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “With the recent increase in new cases, and the very real threat of the Delta variant, vaccination remains our best tool for preventing further disruption in our schools and universities throughout the state.”
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine available to children ages 12-17. That vaccine is available in Price County. For more information, contact the Price County Health Department at 715-339-3045.
