NorthLakes Community Clinic announced Monday it has come to an agreement with Forward Bank to purchase the Park Falls branch at 110 2nd Avenue North in downtown Park Falls. The deal is expected to close next fall after Forward Bank completes the construction of their new branch at 177 4th Ave S., according to a press release.
“We’re excited about making this financial investment in downtown Park Falls,” said NorthLakes’ CEO Reba Rice. “This building allows us to immediately expand the number of services we are offering to residents in the Park Falls area while also allowing for future growth.”
Currently, NorthLakes offers chiropractic services and has a Community Health Worker to connect individuals with community resources. Starting in December, NorthLakes will also begin offering behavioral health services both virtually and in-person. Recruitment efforts are currently underway to expand chiropractic services with a third provider.
“Our mission is to respond to the health needs of the communities we serve,” Rice said. “We’re engaged in discussion with a wide variety of partners in Park Falls to better understand what gaps people are experiencing within health care and to determine which of the community resources is best positioned to fill that gap. Our addition of behavioral health services is a direct result of those discussions. It’s an honor to be an active, contributing member of this fantastic community.”
Of the purchase, Forward Bank CEO Bill Sennholz said, “Health services are a key component to creating and maintaining the vitality of our community. The purchase of our facility by NorthLakes Community Clinic is an exciting and important step in fostering a business and employee-friendly environment that will drive growth for Park Falls in the future.”
Initially, the City of Park Falls had intended to purchase Forward Bank and move City Hall into it. However, Mayor Michael Bablick said once he learned about the potential of NorthLakes moving to downtown and expanding services, it made more sense for the city to withdraw from purchasing the bank. This year, even with COVID-19, doctors Lore and Tim Wakefield and their team averaged over 30 appointments per day.
“This is a win-win-win for the Park Falls community, Forward Bank and NorthLakes,” Bablick said. “I am very proud of the role the city played in facilitating this agreement. These services in mental health are desperately needed in all of northern Wisconsin. The added professionals and foot traffic in our downtown is an added benefit.”
NorthLakes Community Clinic is a regional Community Health Center, with clinic locations in Ashland, Birchwood, Hayward, Hurley, Iron River, Lakewood, Minong, Oconto, Park Falls, Turtle Lake, Washburn and White Lake. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization managed by a patient majority board of directors. Services we offer include: medical, chiropractic, dental, behavioral health counseling including substance use disorder and recovery services, optometry, psychiatric services, pediatric speech and occupational therapy, physical therapy and prescriptions for patients.
NorthLakes Community Clinic provides care to individuals with Medicaid and Medicare, those without insurance, and also those with private health insurance. We also provide a Sliding Fee Scale available for patients who qualify. For more information, please visit: nlccwi.org.
